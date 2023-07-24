English
    ZF Steering Gea Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 120.87 crore, up 9.59% Y-o-Y

    July 24, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ZF Steering Gear (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 120.87 crore in June 2023 up 9.59% from Rs. 110.29 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.97 crore in June 2023 up 139.4% from Rs. 5.00 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.49 crore in June 2023 up 62.77% from Rs. 15.66 crore in June 2022.

    ZF Steering Gea EPS has increased to Rs. 13.19 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.51 in June 2022.

    ZF Steering Gea shares closed at 729.95 on July 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given 54.36% returns over the last 6 months and 56.81% over the last 12 months.

    ZF Steering Gear (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations120.87125.13110.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations120.87125.13110.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials84.6475.8073.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.457.51-4.93
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.2813.1813.15
    Depreciation7.769.106.84
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.0112.779.83
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.636.7711.52
    Other Income7.108.37-2.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.7315.148.82
    Interest0.150.250.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.5814.898.66
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax17.5814.898.66
    Tax5.614.403.66
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.9710.495.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.9710.495.00
    Equity Share Capital9.079.079.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.1911.565.51
    Diluted EPS13.1911.56--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.1911.565.51
    Diluted EPS13.1911.56--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 24, 2023 09:11 am

