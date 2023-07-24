ZF Steering Gea Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 120.87 crore, up 9.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 120.87 crore in June 2023 up 9.59% from Rs. 110.29 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.97 crore in June 2023 up 139.4% from Rs. 5.00 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.49 crore in June 2023 up 62.77% from Rs. 15.66 crore in June 2022.

ZF Steering Gea EPS has increased to Rs. 13.19 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.51 in June 2022.

ZF Steering Gea shares closed at 729.95 on July 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given 54.36% returns over the last 6 months and 56.81% over the last 12 months.