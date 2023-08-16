Yash Chemex Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 31.98 crore, up 185.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.98 crore in June 2023 up 185.63% from Rs. 11.20 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.05 crore in June 2023 up 69.9% from Rs. 0.62 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.98 crore in June 2023 up 38.46% from Rs. 1.43 crore in June 2022.

Yash Chemex EPS has increased to Rs. 1.03 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.06 in June 2022.

Yash Chemex shares closed at 85.44 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 18.17% returns over the last 6 months and 68.19% over the last 12 months.