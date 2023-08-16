English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Yash Chemex Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 31.98 crore, up 185.63% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 01:13 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Yash Chemex are:

    Net Sales at Rs 31.98 crore in June 2023 up 185.63% from Rs. 11.20 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.05 crore in June 2023 up 69.9% from Rs. 0.62 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.98 crore in June 2023 up 38.46% from Rs. 1.43 crore in June 2022.

    Yash Chemex EPS has increased to Rs. 1.03 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.06 in June 2022.

    Yash Chemex shares closed at 85.44 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 18.17% returns over the last 6 months and 68.19% over the last 12 months.

    Yash Chemex
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations31.9838.9611.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations31.9838.9611.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.2311.974.28
    Purchase of Traded Goods18.5929.917.85
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.69-3.57-0.83
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.060.090.09
    Depreciation0.020.030.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.020.400.11
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.360.14-0.32
    Other Income0.601.091.72
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.961.231.40
    Interest0.340.360.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.620.871.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.620.871.15
    Tax0.260.240.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.360.630.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.360.630.94
    Minority Interest-0.30-0.05-0.32
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.050.580.62
    Equity Share Capital10.2410.2410.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.032.510.06
    Diluted EPS1.032.510.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.032.510.06
    Diluted EPS1.032.510.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Yash Chemex
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 01:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!