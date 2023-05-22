WSFx Global Pay Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.70 crore, up 77.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.70 crore in March 2023 up 77.36% from Rs. 7.16 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2023 up 128.22% from Rs. 1.72 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.33 crore in March 2023 up 218.75% from Rs. 1.12 crore in March 2022.

WSFx Global Pay EPS has increased to Rs. 0.42 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2022.

WSFx Global Pay shares closed at 32.47 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.73% returns over the last 6 months and 21.84% over the last 12 months.