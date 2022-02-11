Wonderla Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 48.31 crore, up 882.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.31 crore in December 2021 up 882.34% from Rs. 4.92 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.55 crore in December 2021 up 130.83% from Rs. 14.75 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.05 crore in December 2021 up 284.48% from Rs. 8.70 crore in December 2020.

Wonderla EPS has increased to Rs. 0.80 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.61 in December 2020.

Wonderla shares closed at 222.10 on February 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.80% returns over the last 6 months and 5.69% over the last 12 months.