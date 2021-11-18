MARKET NEWS

Earnings

Why despite a weak show, the time may be right to look at Mas Financial

We see this weak phase as an opportunity to go long in Mas Financial

Madhuchanda Dey
November 18, 2021 / 11:57 AM IST
Why despite a weak show, the time may be right to look at Mas Financial

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

There is little doubt that the pandemic has been harsh on the unorganised sector. It is reflected in the performance of the bottom-of-the-pyramid lenders. But unlike many, Mas Financial (CMP: Rs 762, Market Cap: Rs 4,168 crore) did not pile up toxic assets during the pandemic. Though the asset quality worsened a bit, it wasn’t a drag on the balance sheet because of the razor-sharp focus on collection. However, growth suffered. The stock’s severe underperformance, with a 24 percent...

