What does g-Revlimid launch mean for Dr Reddy’s margin trajectory?

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: Dr Reddy's Laboratories receives Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) for Srikakulam facility. The company has received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) for its Srikakulam facility. In July, the company informed about the inspection conducted by the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) at the formulations manufacturing facility (FTO 11) in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. Now the agency has concluded that the inspection is "closed".

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Strong sequential gains from g-Revlimid launch Normalisation of Russia business India business focuses on portfolio rejig & market share gains Key risk to watch is intensification of pricing erosion in the US Dr Reddy’s (CMP: Rs 4,460; Market cap: Rs 74,257 crore) has posted a strong set of numbers in Q2FY23, powered by the handsome contribution from the generic version of Revlimid (g-Revlimid), which was launched in September 2022. Revlimid is a blockbuster drug used to treat multiple myeloma. The other positive drivers have...