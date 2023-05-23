WEP Solutions Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.80 crore, down 42.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.80 crore in March 2023 down 42.52% from Rs. 32.70 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.46 crore in March 2023 up 465.24% from Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.03 crore in March 2023 up 18.18% from Rs. 3.41 crore in March 2022.

WEP Solutions EPS has increased to Rs. 0.95 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.17 in March 2022.

WEP Solutions shares closed at 19.58 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.09% returns over the last 6 months and -19.59% over the last 12 months.