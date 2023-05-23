English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    WEP Solutions Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.80 crore, down 42.52% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023 / 10:32 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for WEP Solutions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 18.80 crore in March 2023 down 42.52% from Rs. 32.70 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.46 crore in March 2023 up 465.24% from Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.03 crore in March 2023 up 18.18% from Rs. 3.41 crore in March 2022.

    WEP Solutions EPS has increased to Rs. 0.95 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.17 in March 2022.

    WEP Solutions shares closed at 19.58 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.09% returns over the last 6 months and -19.59% over the last 12 months.

    WEP Solutions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations18.8019.1132.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations18.8019.1132.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.154.423.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.363.0321.17
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.622.14-1.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.352.192.27
    Depreciation2.522.262.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.903.874.26
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.151.200.93
    Other Income0.360.230.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.511.431.20
    Interest0.180.220.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.331.220.99
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.331.220.99
    Tax-2.120.340.38
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.460.880.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.460.880.61
    Equity Share Capital36.3536.3536.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.950.240.17
    Diluted EPS0.940.240.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.950.240.17
    Diluted EPS0.940.240.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results #WEP Solutions
    first published: May 23, 2023 10:15 am