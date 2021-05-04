VTM Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 42.63 crore, up 17.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.63 crore in March 2021 up 17.22% from Rs. 36.36 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.71 crore in March 2021 up 48.07% from Rs. 1.83 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.91 crore in March 2021 down 10.56% from Rs. 5.49 crore in March 2020.

VTM EPS has increased to Rs. 0.67 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.46 in March 2020.

VTM shares closed at 23.55 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)