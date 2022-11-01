VST Tillers Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 234.15 crore, up 0.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 234.15 crore in September 2022 up 0.3% from Rs. 233.46 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.74 crore in September 2022 down 29.27% from Rs. 32.15 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.56 crore in September 2022 down 17.19% from Rs. 48.98 crore in September 2021.

VST Tillers EPS has decreased to Rs. 26.32 in September 2022 from Rs. 37.21 in September 2021.