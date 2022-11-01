VST Tillers Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 234.15 crore, up 0.3% Y-o-Y
November 01, 2022 / 09:53 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for VST Tillers Tractors are:
Net Sales at Rs 234.15 crore in September 2022 up 0.3% from Rs. 233.46 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.74 crore in September 2022 down 29.27% from Rs. 32.15 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.56 crore in September 2022 down 17.19% from Rs. 48.98 crore in September 2021.
VST Tillers EPS has decreased to Rs. 26.32 in September 2022 from Rs. 37.21 in September 2021.
|VST Tillers shares closed at 2,242.40 on October 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -20.06% returns over the last 6 months and -22.47% over the last 12 months.
|VST Tillers Tractors
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|234.15
|235.98
|233.46
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|234.15
|235.98
|233.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|172.08
|144.26
|156.85
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|20.31
|26.15
|24.07
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-26.37
|0.95
|-27.10
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|19.90
|18.68
|17.95
|Depreciation
|6.60
|6.40
|5.84
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|15.99
|28.92
|23.30
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|25.64
|10.62
|32.55
|Other Income
|8.32
|2.28
|10.59
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|33.96
|12.90
|43.14
|Interest
|0.22
|0.22
|0.32
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|33.74
|12.68
|42.82
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|33.74
|12.68
|42.82
|Tax
|11.00
|2.63
|10.67
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|22.74
|10.05
|32.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|22.74
|10.05
|32.15
|Equity Share Capital
|8.64
|8.64
|8.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|26.32
|11.63
|37.21
|Diluted EPS
|26.32
|11.63
|10.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|26.32
|11.63
|37.21
|Diluted EPS
|26.32
|11.63
|10.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited