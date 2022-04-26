English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    VST Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 302.64 crore, up 8.82% Y-o-Y

    April 26, 2022 / 07:52 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for VST Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 302.64 crore in March 2022 up 8.82% from Rs. 278.12 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 87.19 crore in March 2022 up 19.72% from Rs. 72.83 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 123.77 crore in March 2022 up 18.35% from Rs. 104.58 crore in March 2021.

    VST EPS has increased to Rs. 56.47 in March 2022 from Rs. 47.17 in March 2021.

    Close

    VST shares closed at 3,198.00 on April 25, 2022 (NSE)

    VST Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations302.07431.48277.84
    Other Operating Income0.57--0.28
    Total Income From Operations302.64431.48278.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials125.53156.66126.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.81-2.60-4.65
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost27.3128.8427.60
    Depreciation8.797.797.85
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses41.70139.5030.80
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax97.50101.2990.42
    Other Income17.489.706.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax114.98110.9996.73
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax114.98110.9996.73
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax114.98110.9996.73
    Tax27.7928.2723.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities87.1982.7272.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period87.1982.7272.83
    Equity Share Capital15.4415.4415.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS56.4753.5647.17
    Diluted EPS56.4753.5647.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS56.4753.5647.17
    Diluted EPS56.4753.5647.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Tags: #cigarettes #Earnings First-Cut #Results #VST #VST Industries
    first published: Apr 26, 2022 07:44 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.