    Voltas posts net loss of Rs 110 crore in Q3

    The Tata group firm had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 96.56 crore in the October-December quarter last fiscal, Voltas said in a regulatory filing.

    PTI
    February 09, 2023 / 05:54 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Air conditioning and engineering services provider Voltas Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 110.49 crore for the third quarter ended December 2022 on account of provisioning made on overseas projects.

    Its revenue from operations was up 11.82 per cent to Rs 2,005.61 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,793.59 crore in the year-ago period.

    Voltas had a profit before exceptional items and tax of Rs 56.93 crore in the third quarter of FY23. Its expenses on exceptional items were at Rs 137.39 crore.