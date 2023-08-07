English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Voltamp Trans Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 322.19 crore, up 19.27% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 05:04 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Voltamp Transformers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 322.19 crore in June 2023 up 19.27% from Rs. 270.14 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.78 crore in June 2023 up 90.3% from Rs. 26.68 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.02 crore in June 2023 up 98.05% from Rs. 35.86 crore in June 2022.

    Voltamp Trans EPS has increased to Rs. 50.19 in June 2023 from Rs. 26.37 in June 2022.

    Voltamp Trans shares closed at 4,626.10 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 58.65% returns over the last 6 months and 33.95% over the last 12 months.

    Voltamp Transformers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations322.19439.86270.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations322.19439.86270.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials274.71274.70248.77
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-39.0839.17-44.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.819.1510.28
    Depreciation2.322.572.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses26.7624.0218.88
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.6890.2534.07
    Other Income23.0310.83-0.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax68.70101.0833.66
    Interest0.240.230.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax68.46100.8533.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax68.46100.8533.43
    Tax17.6824.286.75
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities50.7876.5726.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period50.7876.5726.68
    Equity Share Capital10.1210.1210.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS50.1975.6826.37
    Diluted EPS50.1975.6826.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS50.1975.6826.37
    Diluted EPS50.1975.6826.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Power - Transmission & Equipment #Results #Voltamp Trans #Voltamp Transformers
    first published: Aug 7, 2023 05:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!