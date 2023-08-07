Voltamp Trans Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 322.19 crore, up 19.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 322.19 crore in June 2023 up 19.27% from Rs. 270.14 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.78 crore in June 2023 up 90.3% from Rs. 26.68 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.02 crore in June 2023 up 98.05% from Rs. 35.86 crore in June 2022.

Voltamp Trans EPS has increased to Rs. 50.19 in June 2023 from Rs. 26.37 in June 2022.

Voltamp Trans shares closed at 4,626.10 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 58.65% returns over the last 6 months and 33.95% over the last 12 months.