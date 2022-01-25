Visesh Infotech Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, up 13.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in December 2021 up 13.07% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021 up 67.43% from Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2021 up 232.26% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2020.

Visesh Infotech shares closed at 1.50 on January 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 650.00% returns over the last 6 months