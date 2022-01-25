MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Visesh Infotech Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, up 13.07% Y-o-Y

January 25, 2022 / 09:05 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Visesh Infotechnics are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in December 2021 up 13.07% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021 up 67.43% from Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2021 up 232.26% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2020.

Visesh Infotech shares closed at 1.50 on January 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 650.00% returns over the last 6 months

Visesh Infotechnics
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
Net Sales/Income from operations0.100.130.09
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.100.130.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods0.090.110.09
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.00---0.02
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.060.060.06
Depreciation0.890.890.89
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.370.410.27
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.31-1.35-1.20
Other Income0.830.010.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.48-1.34-1.20
Interest0.070.070.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.54-1.41-1.36
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.54-1.41-1.36
Tax-0.11-0.11-0.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.43-1.29-1.33
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.43-1.29-1.33
Equity Share Capital377.44377.44377.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.000.000.00
Diluted EPS------
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.000.000.00
Diluted EPS------
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Visesh Infotech #Visesh Infotechnics
first published: Jan 25, 2022 09:00 pm
