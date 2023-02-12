English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Visa Steel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 152.57 crore, down 17.17% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 10:39 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Visa Steel are:

    Net Sales at Rs 152.57 crore in December 2022 down 17.17% from Rs. 184.19 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 417.16 crore in December 2022 down 3221.31% from Rs. 12.56 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 97.93% from Rs. 5.32 crore in December 2021.

    Visa Steel
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations152.57169.41184.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations152.57169.41184.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials69.1675.54130.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.02--0.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.228.197.24
    Depreciation12.0111.5711.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses76.3182.2953.84
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-12.14-8.19-18.75
    Other Income0.230.2412.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-11.90-7.95-6.35
    Interest6.896.736.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-18.79-14.68-12.56
    Exceptional Items-398.36----
    P/L Before Tax-417.16-14.68-12.56
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-417.16-14.68-12.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-417.16-14.68-12.56
    Equity Share Capital115.79115.79115.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-36.03-1.27-1.08
    Diluted EPS-36.03-1.27-1.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-36.03-1.27-1.08
    Diluted EPS-36.03-1.27-1.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited