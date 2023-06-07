Vipul Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.62 crore, down 59.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.62 crore in March 2023 down 59.03% from Rs. 18.59 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 65.92 crore in March 2023 down 907.88% from Rs. 6.54 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 57.20 crore in March 2023 down 4439.68% from Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2022.

Vipul shares closed at 16.20 on June 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.19% returns over the last 6 months and -15.40% over the last 12 months.