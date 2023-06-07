Vipul Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.62 crore, down 59.03% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vipul are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.62 crore in March 2023 down 59.03% from Rs. 18.59 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 65.92 crore in March 2023 down 907.88% from Rs. 6.54 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 57.20 crore in March 2023 down 4439.68% from Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2022.
Vipul shares closed at 16.20 on June 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.19% returns over the last 6 months and -15.40% over the last 12 months.
|Vipul
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.62
|5.29
|18.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.62
|5.29
|18.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.95
|10.30
|33.57
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|-14.55
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.52
|-4.82
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.50
|2.54
|2.49
|Depreciation
|0.10
|0.11
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|52.84
|2.09
|3.15
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-60.29
|-4.92
|-6.15
|Other Income
|2.99
|2.30
|4.81
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-57.30
|-2.62
|-1.34
|Interest
|8.32
|9.59
|5.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-65.62
|-12.21
|-6.54
|Exceptional Items
|-0.30
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-65.92
|-12.21
|-6.54
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-65.92
|-12.21
|-6.54
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-65.92
|-12.21
|-6.54
|Equity Share Capital
|12.00
|12.00
|12.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.49
|-1.02
|-0.55
|Diluted EPS
|-5.49
|-1.02
|-0.55
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.49
|-1.02
|-0.55
|Diluted EPS
|-5.49
|-1.02
|-0.55
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited