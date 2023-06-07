English
    Vipul Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.62 crore, down 59.03% Y-o-Y

    June 07, 2023 / 08:56 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vipul are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.62 crore in March 2023 down 59.03% from Rs. 18.59 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 65.92 crore in March 2023 down 907.88% from Rs. 6.54 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 57.20 crore in March 2023 down 4439.68% from Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2022.

    Vipul shares closed at 16.20 on June 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.19% returns over the last 6 months and -15.40% over the last 12 months.

    Vipul
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.625.2918.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.625.2918.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.9510.3033.57
    Purchase of Traded Goods-----14.55
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.52-4.82--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.502.542.49
    Depreciation0.100.110.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses52.842.093.15
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-60.29-4.92-6.15
    Other Income2.992.304.81
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-57.30-2.62-1.34
    Interest8.329.595.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-65.62-12.21-6.54
    Exceptional Items-0.30----
    P/L Before Tax-65.92-12.21-6.54
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-65.92-12.21-6.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-65.92-12.21-6.54
    Equity Share Capital12.0012.0012.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.49-1.02-0.55
    Diluted EPS-5.49-1.02-0.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.49-1.02-0.55
    Diluted EPS-5.49-1.02-0.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 7, 2023 08:53 am