Vijay Textiles Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.16 crore, up 29.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.16 crore in June 2022 up 29.32% from Rs. 4.76 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.96 crore in June 2022 up 53.96% from Rs. 4.26 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.20 crore in June 2022 up 239.53% from Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2021.

Vijay Textiles shares closed at 32.05 on August 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -23.42% returns over the last 6 months and -35.77% over the last 12 months.