Vijay Textiles Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.16 crore, up 29.32% Y-o-Y
August 23, 2022 / 09:00 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vijay Textiles are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.16 crore in June 2022 up 29.32% from Rs. 4.76 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.96 crore in June 2022 up 53.96% from Rs. 4.26 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.20 crore in June 2022 up 239.53% from Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2021.
Vijay Textiles shares closed at 32.05 on August 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -23.42% returns over the last 6 months and -35.77% over the last 12 months.
|Vijay Textiles
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.16
|5.73
|4.76
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.16
|5.73
|4.76
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.15
|0.91
|1.48
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.57
|0.69
|0.21
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.21
|-0.92
|0.38
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.33
|1.66
|1.37
|Depreciation
|1.29
|1.32
|1.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.12
|3.90
|2.21
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.09
|-1.81
|-2.43
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.60
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.09
|-1.21
|-2.40
|Interest
|3.16
|3.91
|3.72
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.24
|-5.12
|-6.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.24
|-5.12
|-6.12
|Tax
|-1.28
|-0.77
|-1.86
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.96
|-4.35
|-4.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.96
|-4.35
|-4.26
|Equity Share Capital
|18.30
|18.30
|18.31
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.07
|-2.38
|-2.33
|Diluted EPS
|-1.07
|-2.38
|-2.33
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.07
|-2.38
|-2.33
|Diluted EPS
|-1.07
|-2.38
|-2.33
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited