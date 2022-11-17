English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Stock Market Live: Is The Stock Market Peaking Out?
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Veto Switch Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 75.45 crore, up 0.06% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 07:23 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Veto Switchgears and Cables are:

    Net Sales at Rs 75.45 crore in September 2022 up 0.06% from Rs. 75.40 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.96 crore in September 2022 up 54.29% from Rs. 4.51 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.96 crore in September 2022 up 12.41% from Rs. 9.75 crore in September 2021.

    Veto Switch EPS has increased to Rs. 3.69 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.39 in September 2021.

    Veto Switch shares closed at 118.70 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 28.05% returns over the last 6 months and 2.37% over the last 12 months.

    Veto Switchgears and Cables
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations75.4559.8575.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations75.4559.8575.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials28.2226.0232.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods20.5817.4719.14
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.66-4.034.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.634.694.25
    Depreciation0.650.820.75
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.706.096.02
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.008.808.70
    Other Income0.310.350.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.319.159.00
    Interest0.721.080.92
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.598.078.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.598.078.09
    Tax2.541.573.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.056.494.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.056.494.58
    Minority Interest-0.09-0.07-0.07
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates6.966.434.51
    Equity Share Capital19.1219.1219.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.693.402.39
    Diluted EPS3.693.402.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.693.402.39
    Diluted EPS3.693.402.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Electric Equipment #Results #Veto Switch #Veto Switchgears and Cables
    first published: Nov 17, 2022 07:11 pm