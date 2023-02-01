Venus Pipes Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 136.11 crore, up 28.11% Y-o-Y
February 01, 2023 / 04:49 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Venus Pipes and Tubes are:Net Sales at Rs 136.11 crore in December 2022 up 28.11% from Rs. 106.24 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.28 crore in December 2022 up 41.64% from Rs. 7.96 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.84 crore in December 2022 up 37.44% from Rs. 12.98 crore in December 2021.
Venus Pipes EPS has increased to Rs. 5.77 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.67 in December 2021.
|Venus Pipes shares closed at 732.00 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 87.28% returns over the last 6 months
|Venus Pipes and Tubes
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|136.11
|126.41
|106.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|136.11
|126.41
|106.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|101.31
|114.80
|102.88
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|7.92
|-13.46
|-16.43
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.38
|2.28
|1.70
|Depreciation
|0.52
|0.46
|0.36
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.97
|7.28
|5.28
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|17.00
|15.05
|12.45
|Other Income
|0.31
|0.97
|0.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|17.32
|16.02
|12.62
|Interest
|2.26
|2.05
|1.71
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|15.06
|13.96
|10.92
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|15.06
|13.96
|10.92
|Tax
|3.78
|3.57
|2.96
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|11.28
|10.39
|7.96
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|11.28
|10.39
|7.96
|Equity Share Capital
|20.30
|20.30
|15.22
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.77
|5.31
|5.67
|Diluted EPS
|5.77
|5.31
|5.67
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.77
|5.31
|5.23
|Diluted EPS
|5.77
|5.31
|5.67
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited