    Venus Pipes Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 136.11 crore, up 28.11% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 04:49 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Venus Pipes and Tubes are:Net Sales at Rs 136.11 crore in December 2022 up 28.11% from Rs. 106.24 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.28 crore in December 2022 up 41.64% from Rs. 7.96 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.84 crore in December 2022 up 37.44% from Rs. 12.98 crore in December 2021.
    Venus Pipes EPS has increased to Rs. 5.77 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.67 in December 2021.Venus Pipes shares closed at 732.00 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 87.28% returns over the last 6 months
    Venus Pipes and Tubes
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations136.11126.41106.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations136.11126.41106.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials101.31114.80102.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.92-13.46-16.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.382.281.70
    Depreciation0.520.460.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.977.285.28
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.0015.0512.45
    Other Income0.310.970.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.3216.0212.62
    Interest2.262.051.71
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.0613.9610.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax15.0613.9610.92
    Tax3.783.572.96
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.2810.397.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.2810.397.96
    Equity Share Capital20.3020.3015.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.775.315.67
    Diluted EPS5.775.315.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.775.315.23
    Diluted EPS5.775.315.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited