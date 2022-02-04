Venkys Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,098.50 crore, up 17.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,098.50 crore in December 2021 up 17.91% from Rs. 931.68 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.63 crore in December 2021 down 79.69% from Rs. 106.50 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.50 crore in December 2021 down 72.91% from Rs. 156.86 crore in December 2020.

Venkys EPS has decreased to Rs. 15.35 in December 2021 from Rs. 75.60 in December 2020.

Venkys shares closed at 2,629.75 on February 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.28% returns over the last 6 months and 57.57% over the last 12 months.