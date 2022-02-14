Vedanta: Should investors buy this conglomerate, post de-merger cancellation?

The mining major said it has dismissed the plans to rejig its corporate structure, after completing its reorganisation review. The company has arrived to the conclusion that its current structure is optimal.

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The much-awaited de-merger, or corporate restructuring, of Vedanta (CMP: Rs 378; Market capitalisation: Rs 1,40,473 crore) did not take place after a comprehensive review by experts and advisors. In October 2020, Vedanta’s promoters had tried to delist the company. It failed as it did not get the requisite number of shares. After that, the promoters increased their stake in the company – from the 50.14 percent they held in September 2020 to 69.69 percent, as on December 2021. Access to cash...