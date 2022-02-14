Vedanta: Should investors buy this conglomerate, post de-merger cancellation?

The much-awaited de-merger, or corporate restructuring, of Vedanta (CMP: Rs 378; Market capitalisation: Rs 1,40,473 crore) did not take place after a comprehensive review by experts and advisors. In October 2020, Vedanta’s promoters had tried to delist the company. It failed as it did not get the requisite number of shares. After that, the promoters increased their stake in the company – from the 50.14 percent they held in September 2020 to 69.69 percent, as on December 2021. Access to cash...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | As markets dither, a mega IPO waits in the wings
Feb 11, 2022 / 04:02 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Rate hike dynamics, the Weekly Tactical, Zomato’s growing hunger, Herd Immunity Tracker, Personal Finance and moreRead Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Doves today, hawks tomorrow?
Feb 12, 2022 / 10:19 AM IST
The big question: Is the loss of face for the US Fed a wake-up call for the RBI?Read Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers