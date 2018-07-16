Vedanta Q1 PAT seen up 30.8% YoY to Rs. 1,995.3 cr: ICICI Direct

Telangana and Jharkhand | Two of the newest states of India, though created 14-years apart, are joint first in the ranking. Jharkhand which houses steel factories of Tata is also home to over 5,300 private active non-government companies. The same data for Telangana was not available.

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 18) earnings estimates for the Metals & Mining sector. The brokerage house expects Vedanta to report net profit at Rs. 1,995.3 crore up 30.8% year-on-year (down 58.4% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 4.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 30.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 19,181.8 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 27.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 21 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 6,194.1 crore.

