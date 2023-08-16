English
    VBC Ferro Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.08 crore, down 81.9% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 04:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for VBC Ferro Alloys are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10.08 crore in June 2023 down 81.9% from Rs. 55.71 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2023 down 95.74% from Rs. 3.72 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.95 crore in June 2023 down 68.95% from Rs. 6.28 crore in June 2022.

    VBC Ferro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.27 in June 2022.

    VBC Ferro shares closed at 51.49 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.96% returns over the last 6 months and 49.25% over the last 12 months.

    VBC Ferro Alloys
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.0846.5455.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10.0846.5455.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.1213.1314.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-26.086.301.13
    Power & Fuel--22.15--
    Employees Cost1.350.571.38
    Depreciation1.791.781.78
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.163.2732.89
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.26-0.653.73
    Other Income0.422.570.77
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.161.914.50
    Interest0.010.010.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.161.914.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.161.914.46
    Tax---2.300.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.164.213.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.164.213.72
    Equity Share Capital16.4016.4016.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.102.572.27
    Diluted EPS0.102.572.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.102.572.27
    Diluted EPS0.102.572.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
