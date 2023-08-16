VBC Ferro Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.08 crore, down 81.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.08 crore in June 2023 down 81.9% from Rs. 55.71 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2023 down 95.74% from Rs. 3.72 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.95 crore in June 2023 down 68.95% from Rs. 6.28 crore in June 2022.

VBC Ferro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.27 in June 2022.

VBC Ferro shares closed at 51.49 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.96% returns over the last 6 months and 49.25% over the last 12 months.