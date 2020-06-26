Varroc Engineer Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 520.05 crore, down 15.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 520.05 crore in March 2020 down 15.27% from Rs. 613.75 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.37 crore in March 2020 up 290.43% from Rs. 8.29 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.76 crore in March 2020 up 47.82% from Rs. 53.28 crore in March 2019.

Varroc Engineer EPS has increased to Rs. 2.40 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.61 in March 2019.

Varroc Engineer shares closed at 188.60 on June 25, 2020 (NSE) and has given -54.75% returns over the last 6 months and -58.78% over the last 12 months.