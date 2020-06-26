App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2020 10:15 AM IST

Varroc Engineer Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 520.05 crore, down 15.27% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Varroc Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 520.05 crore in March 2020 down 15.27% from Rs. 613.75 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.37 crore in March 2020 up 290.43% from Rs. 8.29 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.76 crore in March 2020 up 47.82% from Rs. 53.28 crore in March 2019.

Varroc Engineer EPS has increased to Rs. 2.40 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.61 in March 2019.

Varroc Engineer shares closed at 188.60 on June 25, 2020 (NSE) and has given -54.75% returns over the last 6 months and -58.78% over the last 12 months.

Varroc Engineering
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations520.05570.62613.75
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations520.05570.62613.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials340.17369.50409.66
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.46-8.41-2.23
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost54.1150.8957.08
Depreciation34.9133.3728.65
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses95.8290.53105.45
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.5034.7415.14
Other Income40.358.239.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.8542.9624.63
Interest11.319.689.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax32.5433.2815.18
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax32.5433.2815.18
Tax0.179.786.89
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities32.3723.508.29
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period32.3723.508.29
Equity Share Capital13.4813.4813.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.401.740.61
Diluted EPS2.401.740.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.401.740.61
Diluted EPS2.401.740.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Jun 26, 2020 10:11 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering - Heavy #Results #Varroc Engineer #Varroc Engineering

