Vardhman Text Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,318.30 crore, down 17.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,318.30 crore in June 2023 down 17.55% from Rs. 2,811.83 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 136.47 crore in June 2023 down 58.53% from Rs. 329.12 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 309.71 crore in June 2023 down 43.23% from Rs. 545.52 crore in June 2022.

Vardhman Text EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.80 in June 2023 from Rs. 11.58 in June 2022.

Vardhman Text shares closed at 346.80 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 16.22% returns over the last 6 months and 17.84% over the last 12 months.