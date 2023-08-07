English
    Vardhman Text Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,318.30 crore, down 17.55% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 11:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vardhman Textiles are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,318.30 crore in June 2023 down 17.55% from Rs. 2,811.83 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 136.47 crore in June 2023 down 58.53% from Rs. 329.12 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 309.71 crore in June 2023 down 43.23% from Rs. 545.52 crore in June 2022.

    Vardhman Text EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.80 in June 2023 from Rs. 11.58 in June 2022.

    Vardhman Text shares closed at 346.80 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 16.22% returns over the last 6 months and 17.84% over the last 12 months.

    Vardhman Textiles
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,318.302,485.612,811.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,318.302,485.612,811.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,406.001,461.821,601.66
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.230.011.63
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks12.6267.04-93.49
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost196.05195.77190.38
    Depreciation104.67103.9093.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses487.96499.00586.09
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax110.77158.07432.42
    Other Income94.2775.1419.96
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax205.04233.21452.38
    Interest32.3830.4226.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax172.66202.79426.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax172.66202.79426.12
    Tax44.9151.16105.27
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities127.75151.63320.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period127.75151.63320.85
    Minority Interest-0.13-1.13-3.43
    Share Of P/L Of Associates8.858.2411.70
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates136.47158.74329.12
    Equity Share Capital56.8956.8956.86
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----7,978.32
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.805.5811.58
    Diluted EPS4.805.5811.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.805.5811.58
    Diluted EPS4.805.5811.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended #Vardhman Text #Vardhman Textiles
    first published: Aug 7, 2023 11:22 am

