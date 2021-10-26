Vardhman Steels Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 335.65 crore, up 35.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 335.65 crore in September 2021 up 35.84% from Rs. 247.09 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.29 crore in September 2021 up 171.72% from Rs. 8.94 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.55 crore in September 2021 up 82.04% from Rs. 26.67 crore in September 2020.

Vardhman Steels EPS has increased to Rs. 6.00 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.21 in September 2020.

Vardhman Steels shares closed at 262.00 on October 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 49.20% returns over the last 6 months and 274.29% over the last 12 months.