    Vardhman Acryli Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 108.18 crore, up 5.89% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 01:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vardhman Acrylics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 108.18 crore in December 2022 up 5.89% from Rs. 102.16 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.34 crore in December 2022 up 3.5% from Rs. 9.99 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.13 crore in December 2022 up 7.53% from Rs. 14.07 crore in December 2021.

    Vardhman Acryli EPS has increased to Rs. 1.29 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.24 in December 2021.

    Vardhman Acryli shares closed at 51.95 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.86% returns over the last 6 months and -23.26% over the last 12 months.

    Vardhman Acrylics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations108.18118.59102.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations108.18118.59102.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials70.0878.8297.35
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.203.42-26.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.494.484.05
    Depreciation1.391.381.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.3524.3116.28
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.076.189.81
    Other Income3.672.922.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.749.1012.70
    Interest0.070.060.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.679.0412.58
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.679.0412.58
    Tax3.332.142.59
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.346.909.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.346.909.99
    Equity Share Capital80.3680.3680.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.290.861.24
    Diluted EPS1.290.861.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.290.861.24
    Diluted EPS1.290.861.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Manmade #Vardhman Acryli #Vardhman Acrylics
    first published: Jan 20, 2023 01:00 pm