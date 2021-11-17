Va Tech Wabag: Strong execution, orders in hand to support stock

Image: wikimedia commons

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The Covid-led stress on India Inc is easing. Industries have started incurring capex, particularly maintenance capex, while orders have seen a sharp uptick with growth returning to engineering companies. Among these entities, Va Tech Wabag continues to see strong traction as customers take more deliveries and the company expedites execution. This trend should only improve in the coming months, given the easing of execution challenges and strong orders in hand. Earnings will rebound in the current fiscal with higher...