Va Tech Wabag Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 926.86 crore, up 3.92% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Va Tech Wabag are:
Net Sales at Rs 926.86 crore in March 2023 up 3.92% from Rs. 891.86 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 111.10 crore in March 2023 down 341.15% from Rs. 46.07 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 116.08 crore in March 2023 up 43.06% from Rs. 81.14 crore in March 2022.
Va Tech Wabag shares closed at 426.55 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 39.99% returns over the last 6 months and 77.77% over the last 12 months.
|Va Tech Wabag
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|926.86
|651.56
|891.86
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|926.86
|651.56
|891.86
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|703.26
|464.61
|680.73
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.28
|-1.22
|2.27
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|69.35
|66.28
|65.69
|Depreciation
|2.15
|2.18
|2.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|47.10
|47.04
|71.67
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|106.28
|72.67
|68.96
|Other Income
|7.65
|2.04
|9.64
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|113.93
|74.71
|78.60
|Interest
|16.17
|16.22
|23.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|97.76
|58.49
|55.10
|Exceptional Items
|-243.38
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-145.62
|58.49
|55.10
|Tax
|-29.89
|13.34
|10.49
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-115.73
|45.15
|44.61
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-115.73
|45.15
|44.61
|Minority Interest
|0.85
|0.60
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|3.78
|1.39
|1.46
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-111.10
|47.14
|46.07
|Equity Share Capital
|12.44
|12.44
|12.44
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-17.63
|12.62
|7.70
|Diluted EPS
|-17.63
|12.62
|7.70
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-17.63
|12.62
|7.70
|Diluted EPS
|-17.63
|12.62
|7.70
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited