English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Va Tech Wabag Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 926.86 crore, up 3.92% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 07:31 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Va Tech Wabag are:

    Net Sales at Rs 926.86 crore in March 2023 up 3.92% from Rs. 891.86 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 111.10 crore in March 2023 down 341.15% from Rs. 46.07 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 116.08 crore in March 2023 up 43.06% from Rs. 81.14 crore in March 2022.

    Va Tech Wabag shares closed at 426.55 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 39.99% returns over the last 6 months and 77.77% over the last 12 months.

    Va Tech Wabag
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations926.86651.56891.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations926.86651.56891.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials703.26464.61680.73
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.28-1.222.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost69.3566.2865.69
    Depreciation2.152.182.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses47.1047.0471.67
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax106.2872.6768.96
    Other Income7.652.049.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax113.9374.7178.60
    Interest16.1716.2223.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax97.7658.4955.10
    Exceptional Items-243.38----
    P/L Before Tax-145.6258.4955.10
    Tax-29.8913.3410.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-115.7345.1544.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-115.7345.1544.61
    Minority Interest0.850.60--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates3.781.391.46
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-111.1047.1446.07
    Equity Share Capital12.4412.4412.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-17.6312.627.70
    Diluted EPS-17.6312.627.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-17.6312.627.70
    Diluted EPS-17.6312.627.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Results #Va Tech Wabag
    first published: May 19, 2023 07:21 pm