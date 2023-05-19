Va Tech Wabag Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 926.86 crore, up 3.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 926.86 crore in March 2023 up 3.92% from Rs. 891.86 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 111.10 crore in March 2023 down 341.15% from Rs. 46.07 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 116.08 crore in March 2023 up 43.06% from Rs. 81.14 crore in March 2022.

Va Tech Wabag shares closed at 426.55 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 39.99% returns over the last 6 months and 77.77% over the last 12 months.