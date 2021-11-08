MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Investmentor
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Intrazon 2.0 - India's Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

V-Mart Retail Q2 loss at Rs 14 crore

The value fashion and lifestyle products retailer had posted a net loss of Rs 18.96 crore in July-September period a year ago, it said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
November 08, 2021 / 08:01 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

V-Mart Retail Ltd on Monday reported narrowing of net loss to Rs 14.14 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The value fashion and lifestyle products retailer had posted a net loss of Rs 18.96 crore in July-September period a year ago, it said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations was up 92.58 per cent to Rs 337.97 crore during the period under review as against Rs 175.50 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Total expenses were at Rs 361.49 crore as against Rs 216.25 crore a year ago.

Shares of V-Mart Retail on Monday settled at Rs 4,032.40 apiece on BSE, down 0.41 per cent from the previous close.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Results #V-Mart Retail
first published: Nov 8, 2021 08:01 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.