Uttam Galva Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 87.54 crore, down 9.99% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Uttam Galva Steel are:
Net Sales at Rs 87.54 crore in June 2020 down 9.99% from Rs. 97.26 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 154.55 crore in June 2020 up 41.35% from Rs. 263.51 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.62 crore in June 2020 down 230.42% from Rs. 8.91 crore in June 2019.
Uttam Galva shares closed at 6.35 on July 16, 2020 (NSE) and has given -23.03% returns over the last 6 months and -23.49% over the last 12 months.
|Uttam Galva Steel
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|87.54
|116.58
|97.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|87.54
|116.58
|97.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|37.17
|48.73
|14.83
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.40
|-2.21
|-4.85
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|17.56
|18.43
|19.56
|Depreciation
|58.23
|61.46
|61.63
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|47.59
|75.19
|60.12
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-70.61
|-85.02
|-54.03
|Other Income
|0.76
|27.96
|1.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-69.85
|-57.06
|-52.72
|Interest
|44.00
|219.22
|12.41
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-113.85
|-276.28
|-65.13
|Exceptional Items
|-40.70
|-255.73
|-198.38
|P/L Before Tax
|-154.55
|-532.01
|-263.51
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-154.55
|-532.01
|-263.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-154.55
|-532.01
|-263.51
|Equity Share Capital
|142.26
|142.26
|142.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.86
|-37.40
|-18.52
|Diluted EPS
|-10.86
|-37.40
|-18.52
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.86
|-37.40
|-18.52
|Diluted EPS
|-10.86
|-37.40
|-18.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 17, 2020 09:52 am