you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2020 09:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Uttam Galva Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 87.54 crore, down 9.99% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Uttam Galva Steel are:

Net Sales at Rs 87.54 crore in June 2020 down 9.99% from Rs. 97.26 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 154.55 crore in June 2020 up 41.35% from Rs. 263.51 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.62 crore in June 2020 down 230.42% from Rs. 8.91 crore in June 2019.

Uttam Galva shares closed at 6.35 on July 16, 2020 (NSE) and has given -23.03% returns over the last 6 months and -23.49% over the last 12 months.

Uttam Galva Steel
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations87.54116.5897.26
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations87.54116.5897.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials37.1748.7314.83
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.40-2.21-4.85
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost17.5618.4319.56
Depreciation58.2361.4661.63
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses47.5975.1960.12
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-70.61-85.02-54.03
Other Income0.7627.961.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-69.85-57.06-52.72
Interest44.00219.2212.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-113.85-276.28-65.13
Exceptional Items-40.70-255.73-198.38
P/L Before Tax-154.55-532.01-263.51
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-154.55-532.01-263.51
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-154.55-532.01-263.51
Equity Share Capital142.26142.26142.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-10.86-37.40-18.52
Diluted EPS-10.86-37.40-18.52
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-10.86-37.40-18.52
Diluted EPS-10.86-37.40-18.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 17, 2020 09:52 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - GP & GC Sheets #Uttam Galva #Uttam Galva Steel

