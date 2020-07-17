Uttam Galva Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 87.54 crore, down 9.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 87.54 crore in June 2020 down 9.99% from Rs. 97.26 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 154.55 crore in June 2020 up 41.35% from Rs. 263.51 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.62 crore in June 2020 down 230.42% from Rs. 8.91 crore in June 2019.

Uttam Galva shares closed at 6.35 on July 16, 2020 (NSE) and has given -23.03% returns over the last 6 months and -23.49% over the last 12 months.