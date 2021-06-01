Uttam Galva Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 192.24 crore, up 62.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 192.24 crore in March 2021 up 62.01% from Rs. 118.66 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 68.70 crore in March 2021 up 87.18% from Rs. 536.04 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.98 crore in March 2021 down 2223.4% from Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2020.

Uttam Galva shares closed at 8.15 on May 31, 2021 (NSE) and has given 22.56% returns over the last 6 months and 77.17% over the last 12 months.