Uttam Galva Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 192.24 crore, up 62.01% Y-o-Y
June 01, 2021 / 07:30 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Uttam Galva Steel are:
Net Sales at Rs 192.24 crore in March 2021 up 62.01% from Rs. 118.66 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 68.70 crore in March 2021 up 87.18% from Rs. 536.04 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.98 crore in March 2021 down 2223.4% from Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2020.
Uttam Galva shares closed at 8.15 on May 31, 2021 (NSE) and has given 22.56% returns over the last 6 months and 77.17% over the last 12 months.
|Uttam Galva Steel
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|192.24
|184.56
|118.66
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|192.24
|184.56
|118.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|89.00
|89.90
|48.73
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.16
|0.17
|1.88
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|12.17
|-5.16
|-1.77
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|20.22
|19.52
|20.26
|Depreciation
|57.54
|58.86
|61.55
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|85.18
|81.12
|78.02
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-72.03
|-59.85
|-90.01
|Other Income
|4.51
|4.89
|28.93
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-67.52
|-54.96
|-61.08
|Interest
|-0.04
|-22.35
|219.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-67.48
|-32.61
|-280.31
|Exceptional Items
|-0.56
|--
|-255.73
|P/L Before Tax
|-68.04
|-32.61
|-536.04
|Tax
|-0.02
|-5.79
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-68.02
|-26.82
|-536.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-68.02
|-26.82
|-536.04
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.68
|0.13
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-68.70
|-26.69
|-536.04
|Equity Share Capital
|142.26
|142.26
|142.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.83
|-1.89
|-37.68
|Diluted EPS
|-4.83
|-1.89
|-37.68
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.83
|-1.89
|-37.68
|Diluted EPS
|-4.83
|-1.89
|-37.68
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited