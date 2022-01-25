MARKET NEWS

Usha Martin Edu Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, down 13.15% Y-o-Y

January 25, 2022 / 09:20 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Usha Martin Education and Solutions are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in December 2021 down 13.15% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021 down 45.76% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021 down 0% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020.

Usha Martin Edu EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2020.

Usha Martin Edu shares closed at 6.05 on January 24, 2022 (NSE)

Usha Martin Education and Solutions
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
Net Sales/Income from operations0.150.340.17
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.150.340.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.070.070.08
Depreciation0.000.000.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.050.250.06
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.020.010.03
Other Income0.030.050.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.050.060.05
Interest0.040.040.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.010.020.01
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.010.020.01
Tax0.000.000.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.010.020.01
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.010.020.01
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.010.020.01
Equity Share Capital2.642.642.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.000.010.00
Diluted EPS--0.01--
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.000.010.00
Diluted EPS--0.01--
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

