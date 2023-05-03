Usha Martin Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 855.22 crore, up 11.57% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 855.22 833.63 766.56 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 855.22 833.63 766.56 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 445.96 436.65 419.73 Purchase of Traded Goods 4.86 4.25 4.14 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.51 27.25 17.16 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 102.90 91.94 85.23 Depreciation 17.16 17.01 17.29 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 147.02 146.54 133.59 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 136.81 109.99 89.42 Other Income 11.33 4.40 6.17 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 148.14 114.39 95.59 Interest 7.95 7.64 7.22 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 140.19 106.75 88.37 Exceptional Items -- -- 31.18 P/L Before Tax 140.19 106.75 119.55 Tax 36.93 25.57 13.80 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 103.26 81.18 105.75 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 103.26 81.18 105.75 Minority Interest -0.11 -0.13 -0.05 Share Of P/L Of Associates 2.06 2.89 2.95 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 105.21 83.94 108.65 Equity Share Capital 30.54 30.54 30.54 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.46 2.76 3.57 Diluted EPS 3.46 2.76 3.57 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.46 2.76 3.57 Diluted EPS 3.46 2.76 3.57 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited