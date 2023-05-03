English
    Usha Martin Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 855.22 crore, up 11.57% Y-o-Y

    May 03, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Usha Martin are:Net Sales at Rs 855.22 crore in March 2023 up 11.57% from Rs. 766.56 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 105.21 crore in March 2023 down 3.17% from Rs. 108.65 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 165.30 crore in March 2023 up 46.44% from Rs. 112.88 crore in March 2022.
    Usha Martin EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.46 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.57 in March 2022.Usha Martin shares closed at 217.40 on May 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 60.62% returns over the last 6 months and 55.29% over the last 12 months.
    Usha Martin
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations855.22833.63766.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations855.22833.63766.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials445.96436.65419.73
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.864.254.14
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.5127.2517.16
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost102.9091.9485.23
    Depreciation17.1617.0117.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses147.02146.54133.59
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax136.81109.9989.42
    Other Income11.334.406.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax148.14114.3995.59
    Interest7.957.647.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax140.19106.7588.37
    Exceptional Items----31.18
    P/L Before Tax140.19106.75119.55
    Tax36.9325.5713.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities103.2681.18105.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period103.2681.18105.75
    Minority Interest-0.11-0.13-0.05
    Share Of P/L Of Associates2.062.892.95
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates105.2183.94108.65
    Equity Share Capital30.5430.5430.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.462.763.57
    Diluted EPS3.462.763.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.462.763.57
    Diluted EPS3.462.763.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

