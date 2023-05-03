Usha Martin Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 855.22 crore, up 11.57% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Usha Martin are:Net Sales at Rs 855.22 crore in March 2023 up 11.57% from Rs. 766.56 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 105.21 crore in March 2023 down 3.17% from Rs. 108.65 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 165.30 crore in March 2023 up 46.44% from Rs. 112.88 crore in March 2022.
Usha Martin EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.46 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.57 in March 2022.
|Usha Martin shares closed at 217.40 on May 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 60.62% returns over the last 6 months and 55.29% over the last 12 months.
|Usha Martin
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|855.22
|833.63
|766.56
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|855.22
|833.63
|766.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|445.96
|436.65
|419.73
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.86
|4.25
|4.14
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.51
|27.25
|17.16
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|102.90
|91.94
|85.23
|Depreciation
|17.16
|17.01
|17.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|147.02
|146.54
|133.59
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|136.81
|109.99
|89.42
|Other Income
|11.33
|4.40
|6.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|148.14
|114.39
|95.59
|Interest
|7.95
|7.64
|7.22
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|140.19
|106.75
|88.37
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|31.18
|P/L Before Tax
|140.19
|106.75
|119.55
|Tax
|36.93
|25.57
|13.80
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|103.26
|81.18
|105.75
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|103.26
|81.18
|105.75
|Minority Interest
|-0.11
|-0.13
|-0.05
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|2.06
|2.89
|2.95
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|105.21
|83.94
|108.65
|Equity Share Capital
|30.54
|30.54
|30.54
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.46
|2.76
|3.57
|Diluted EPS
|3.46
|2.76
|3.57
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.46
|2.76
|3.57
|Diluted EPS
|3.46
|2.76
|3.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited