    United Spirits Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,169.30 crore, up 34.31% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2022 / 11:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for United Spirits are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,169.30 crore in June 2022 up 34.31% from Rs. 1,615.10 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 210.30 crore in June 2022 up 204.34% from Rs. 69.10 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 299.30 crore in June 2022 up 67.86% from Rs. 178.30 crore in June 2021.

    United Spirits EPS has increased to Rs. 2.89 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.95 in June 2021.

    United Spirits shares closed at 865.25 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.75% returns over the last 6 months and 31.57% over the last 12 months.

    United Spirits
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,169.302,435.101,615.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,169.302,435.101,615.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,392.501,127.801,147.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods237.80172.4054.60
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-349.20118.30-307.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost166.50135.70187.40
    Depreciation65.3067.1055.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses140.30131.2083.80
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses307.20323.00281.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax208.90359.60112.30
    Other Income25.1025.8010.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax234.00385.40122.90
    Interest16.6012.7019.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax217.40372.70103.10
    Exceptional Items-38.40-173.20-36.40
    P/L Before Tax179.00199.5066.70
    Tax-31.3063.30-2.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities210.30136.2069.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period210.30136.2069.10
    Equity Share Capital145.30145.30145.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.891.870.95
    Diluted EPS2.891.870.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.891.870.95
    Diluted EPS2.891.870.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Jul 26, 2022 11:00 pm
