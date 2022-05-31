Ujaas Energy Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.01 crore, up 42.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.01 crore in March 2022 up 42.79% from Rs. 7.71 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.96 crore in March 2022 down 124.35% from Rs. 11.13 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.06 crore in March 2022 up 49.19% from Rs. 7.99 crore in March 2021.

Ujaas Energy shares closed at 3.80 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.70% returns over the last 6 months and 35.71% over the last 12 months.