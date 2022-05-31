Ujaas Energy Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.01 crore, up 42.79% Y-o-Y
May 31, 2022 / 12:49 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ujaas Energy are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.01 crore in March 2022 up 42.79% from Rs. 7.71 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.96 crore in March 2022 down 124.35% from Rs. 11.13 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.06 crore in March 2022 up 49.19% from Rs. 7.99 crore in March 2021.
Ujaas Energy shares closed at 3.80 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.70% returns over the last 6 months and 35.71% over the last 12 months.
|Ujaas Energy
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.01
|13.66
|7.71
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.01
|13.66
|7.71
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.59
|10.18
|4.45
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.17
|0.05
|0.21
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.76
|0.84
|0.64
|Depreciation
|1.80
|1.87
|1.87
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.19
|3.54
|10.53
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.16
|-2.82
|-9.99
|Other Income
|0.30
|0.88
|0.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.86
|-1.94
|-9.86
|Interest
|4.14
|2.74
|4.53
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.00
|-4.68
|-14.39
|Exceptional Items
|-0.01
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.01
|-4.68
|-14.39
|Tax
|14.95
|-1.17
|-3.26
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-24.96
|-3.51
|-11.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-24.96
|-3.51
|-11.13
|Equity Share Capital
|20.03
|20.03
|20.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.25
|-0.18
|-0.56
|Diluted EPS
|-1.25
|-0.18
|-0.56
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.25
|-0.18
|-0.56
|Diluted EPS
|-1.25
|-0.18
|-0.56
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
