Ujaas Energy Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.18 crore, down 10.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.18 crore in June 2023 down 10.31% from Rs. 8.01 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.86 crore in June 2023 down 32.42% from Rs. 4.42 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 102.08% from Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2022.

Ujaas Energy shares closed at 2.15 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.37% returns over the last 6 months and -33.85% over the last 12 months.