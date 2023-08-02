English
    Ujaas Energy Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.18 crore, down 10.31% Y-o-Y

    August 02, 2023 / 10:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ujaas Energy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.18 crore in June 2023 down 10.31% from Rs. 8.01 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.86 crore in June 2023 down 32.42% from Rs. 4.42 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 102.08% from Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2022.

    Ujaas Energy shares closed at 2.15 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.37% returns over the last 6 months and -33.85% over the last 12 months.

    Ujaas Energy
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.188.638.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.188.638.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.022.583.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.000.020.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.670.570.79
    Depreciation1.791.761.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.822.803.49
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.110.90-1.10
    Other Income0.300.280.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.811.18-0.86
    Interest4.533.984.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.34-2.80-4.91
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-6.34-2.80-4.91
    Tax-0.480.09-0.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.86-2.90-4.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.86-2.90-4.42
    Equity Share Capital20.0320.0320.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.29-0.14-0.22
    Diluted EPS-0.29-0.14-0.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.29-0.14-0.22
    Diluted EPS-0.29-0.14-0.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 2, 2023 10:22 am

