    Ujaas Energy Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.68 crore, down 51.11% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ujaas Energy are:Net Sales at Rs 6.68 crore in December 2022 down 51.11% from Rs. 13.66 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.05 crore in December 2022 down 43.92% from Rs. 3.51 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2022 up 757.14% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.Ujaas Energy shares closed at 2.45 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -24.62% returns over the last 6 months and -56.64% over the last 12 months.
    Ujaas Energy
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.687.5913.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.687.5913.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.043.5710.18
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.15-0.040.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.740.790.84
    Depreciation1.801.811.87
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.553.353.54
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.60-1.89-2.82
    Other Income0.270.330.88
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.34-1.55-1.94
    Interest4.054.192.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.38-5.74-4.68
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-5.38-5.74-4.68
    Tax-0.34-0.62-1.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.05-5.12-3.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.05-5.12-3.51
    Equity Share Capital20.0320.0320.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.25-0.26-0.18
    Diluted EPS-0.25-0.26-0.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.25-0.26-0.18
    Diluted EPS-0.25-0.26-0.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited