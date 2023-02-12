Ujaas Energy Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.68 crore, down 51.11% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ujaas Energy are:Net Sales at Rs 6.68 crore in December 2022 down 51.11% from Rs. 13.66 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.05 crore in December 2022 down 43.92% from Rs. 3.51 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2022 up 757.14% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.
|Ujaas Energy shares closed at 2.45 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -24.62% returns over the last 6 months and -56.64% over the last 12 months.
|Ujaas Energy
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.68
|7.59
|13.66
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.68
|7.59
|13.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.04
|3.57
|10.18
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.15
|-0.04
|0.05
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.74
|0.79
|0.84
|Depreciation
|1.80
|1.81
|1.87
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.55
|3.35
|3.54
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.60
|-1.89
|-2.82
|Other Income
|0.27
|0.33
|0.88
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.34
|-1.55
|-1.94
|Interest
|4.05
|4.19
|2.74
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.38
|-5.74
|-4.68
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.38
|-5.74
|-4.68
|Tax
|-0.34
|-0.62
|-1.17
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.05
|-5.12
|-3.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.05
|-5.12
|-3.51
|Equity Share Capital
|20.03
|20.03
|20.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.25
|-0.26
|-0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-0.25
|-0.26
|-0.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.25
|-0.26
|-0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-0.25
|-0.26
|-0.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited