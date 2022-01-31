Ujaas Energy Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13.66 crore, up 112.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.66 crore in December 2021 up 112.58% from Rs. 6.43 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.51 crore in December 2021 up 35.14% from Rs. 5.41 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021 up 96.48% from Rs. 1.99 crore in December 2020.

Ujaas Energy shares closed at 6.25 on January 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 104.92% returns over the last 6 months and 95.31% over the last 12 months.