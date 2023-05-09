Ugar Sugar Work Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 608.47 crore, up 67.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 608.47 crore in March 2023 up 67.45% from Rs. 363.38 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.27 crore in March 2023 up 339.68% from Rs. 14.84 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 107.26 crore in March 2023 up 262.86% from Rs. 29.56 crore in March 2022.

Ugar Sugar Work EPS has increased to Rs. 5.80 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.32 in March 2022.

Ugar Sugar Work shares closed at 111.50 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 44.06% returns over the last 6 months and 90.60% over the last 12 months.