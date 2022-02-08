Ugar Sugar Work Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 340.06 crore, up 29.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 340.06 crore in December 2021 up 29.68% from Rs. 262.23 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.17 crore in December 2021 up 55.66% from Rs. 32.87 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.03 crore in December 2021 up 38.39% from Rs. 46.99 crore in December 2020.

Ugar Sugar Work EPS has increased to Rs. 4.55 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.92 in December 2020.

Ugar Sugar Work shares closed at 41.40 on February 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 44.00% returns over the last 6 months and 162.86% over the last 12 months.