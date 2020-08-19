172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|uflex-standalone-june-2020-net-sales-at-rs-988-54-crore-down-5-94-y-o-y-5726231.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2020 09:26 AM IST

Uflex Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 988.54 crore, down 5.94% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Uflex are:

Net Sales at Rs 988.54 crore in June 2020 down 5.94% from Rs. 1,050.94 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.12 crore in June 2020 up 193.92% from Rs. 13.99 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 166.30 crore in June 2020 up 25.44% from Rs. 132.57 crore in June 2019.

Uflex EPS has increased to Rs. 5.69 in June 2020 from Rs. 1.94 in June 2019.

Uflex shares closed at 337.05 on August 18, 2020 (NSE) and has given 52.61% returns over the last 6 months and 55.93% over the last 12 months.

Uflex
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations988.54960.061,024.60
Other Operating Income----26.34
Total Income From Operations988.54960.061,050.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials504.89582.21643.68
Purchase of Traded Goods2.242.392.49
Increase/Decrease in Stocks65.40-61.550.23
Power & Fuel----49.84
Employees Cost95.42112.28114.51
Depreciation64.3366.4365.13
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses157.84179.65111.75
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax98.4278.6563.31
Other Income3.554.574.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax101.9783.2267.44
Interest38.6041.7844.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax63.3741.4422.75
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax63.3741.4422.75
Tax22.2514.228.76
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities41.1227.2213.99
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period41.1227.2213.99
Equity Share Capital72.2172.2172.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.693.771.94
Diluted EPS5.693.771.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.693.771.94
Diluted EPS5.693.771.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 19, 2020 09:11 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #packaging #Results #Uflex

