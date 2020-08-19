Uflex Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 988.54 crore, down 5.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 988.54 crore in June 2020 down 5.94% from Rs. 1,050.94 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.12 crore in June 2020 up 193.92% from Rs. 13.99 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 166.30 crore in June 2020 up 25.44% from Rs. 132.57 crore in June 2019.

Uflex EPS has increased to Rs. 5.69 in June 2020 from Rs. 1.94 in June 2019.

Uflex shares closed at 337.05 on August 18, 2020 (NSE) and has given 52.61% returns over the last 6 months and 55.93% over the last 12 months.