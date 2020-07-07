App
Last Updated : Jul 07, 2020 04:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Udayan Mukherjee on market direction, FII flows and more

Udayan Mukherjee pointed out that it is important to focus on how soon the businesses will be back on track

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The tepid fourth-quarter performance had a limited impact on the stock market as it was a known factor and the market is forward-looking. Thus it is important to focus on how soon the businesses will be back on track, said CNBC-TV18's Udayan Mukherjee.

He also spoke about the market outlook, earnings forecast, FIIs inflows, and how investors should make the most of it.
First Published on Jul 7, 2020 04:39 pm

