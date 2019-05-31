Twinstar Ind Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 10.67 crore, down 72.6% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Twinstar Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.67 crore in March 2019 down 72.6% from Rs. 38.92 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2019 up 11.54% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2019 up 185.71% from Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2018.
Twinstar Ind shares closed at 1.57 on May 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given -8.19% returns over the last 6 months and -3.68% over the last 12 months.
|
|Twinstar Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.67
|0.49
|38.92
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.67
|0.49
|38.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|10.69
|--
|37.36
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.66
|--
|0.59
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.07
|0.16
|0.57
|Depreciation
|0.14
|--
|-0.44
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.21
|0.08
|1.19
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.22
|0.25
|-0.34
|Other Income
|0.24
|--
|0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.46
|0.25
|-0.26
|Interest
|0.63
|0.31
|-0.29
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.17
|-0.06
|0.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-0.04
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.17
|-0.06
|-0.01
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.18
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.17
|-0.06
|-0.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.17
|-0.06
|-0.19
|Equity Share Capital
|22.46
|22.50
|22.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|-0.02
|-0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|-0.02
|-0.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|-0.02
|-0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|-0.02
|-0.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited