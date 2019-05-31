Twinstar Ind Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 10.67 crore, down 72.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.67 crore in March 2019 down 72.6% from Rs. 38.92 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2019 up 11.54% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2019 up 185.71% from Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2018.

Twinstar Ind shares closed at 1.57 on May 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given -8.19% returns over the last 6 months and -3.68% over the last 12 months.