TVS Motors Q1 PAT may dip 199% YoY to Rs. 137.9 cr: Arihant Capital

Net Sales are expected to increase by 167 percent Y-o-Y (down 28 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,821.1 crore, according to Arihant Capital.

July 15, 2021 / 11:34 AM IST
Arihant Capital has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the Auto sector. The brokerage house expects TVS Motors to report net profit at Rs. 137.9 crore down 199% year-on-year (down 52% quarter-on-quarter).

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 751 percent Y-o-Y (down 41 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 317.5 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Arihant Capital #Auto #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #earnings #Result Poll #TVS Motors
first published: Jul 15, 2021 11:34 am

