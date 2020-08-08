172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|tvs-electronics-slips-into-red-posts-loss-rs-9-75-crore-in-june-quarter-5666761.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2020 11:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

TVS Electronics slips into red, posts loss Rs 9.75 crore in June quarter

The company had registered a profit of Rs 1.97 crore in the same period a year ago.

PTI
 
 
IT hardware company TVS Electronics on August 8 posted a loss of Rs 9.75 crore for the first quarter ended on June 30, 2020, due to the impact of lockdown on business operations.

The company had registered a profit of Rs 1.97 crore in the same period a year ago.

Total revenue of TVS Electronics reduced by more than half to Rs 29.32 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 63.42 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2019-20.

"The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and consequent lockdown has impacted regular business operations since the last week of March 2020. The company has since restarted its operations in a phased manner," TVS Electronics managing director Srilalitha Gopal said in a financial performance note.

She said that the company has taken into account external and internal information for assessing possible impact of COVID-19 on various elements of its financial results, including recoverability of its assets.

"This assessment and the outcome of the pandemic as regards the aforesaid matters is highly dependent on the circumstances/ developments as they evolve in the subsequent periods," Gopal said.
First Published on Aug 8, 2020 11:00 pm

tags #Business #Results #TVS Electronics

