Tuni Textile Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.47 crore, up 11.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.47 crore in June 2023 up 11.81% from Rs. 7.58 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2023 up 11.2% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2023 up 23.08% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2022.

Tuni Textile EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2022.

Tuni Textile shares closed at 1.54 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.52% returns over the last 6 months and -43.59% over the last 12 months.