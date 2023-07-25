Triveni Engineering net profit rises 11% to Rs 66.6 crore in Q1

Triveni Engineering reported an 11 percent increase year-on-year to Rs 66.6 crore in its net profit for the quarter ending June 30.
Revenue for the company increased 5 percent to Rs 1439 crore in the April-to-June quarter as compared with the same period a year before.
Revenue from the sugar and allied business fell marginally by 0.6 percent to Rs 1422.11 crore in the April-to-June quarter as compared with the same period a year ago. Engineering revenue was up 24 percent year-on-year at Rs 118.13 crore in the same period.
Triveni Engineering has a principle positioning in sugar, alcohol, power co-generation, water and wastewater treatment solutions, and power transmission.
