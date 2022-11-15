Tribhovandas Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 536.79 crore, up 17.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 536.79 crore in September 2022 up 17.75% from Rs. 455.88 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.47 crore in September 2022 down 25.59% from Rs. 7.36 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.86 crore in September 2022 down 0.46% from Rs. 23.97 crore in September 2021.

Tribhovandas EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.82 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.10 in September 2021.