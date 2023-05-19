English
    Tree House Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.21 crore, up 236.13% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tree House Education and Accessories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.21 crore in March 2023 up 236.13% from Rs. 1.55 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2023 down 91.65% from Rs. 9.34 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.35 crore in March 2023 down 152.6% from Rs. 8.27 crore in March 2022.

    Tree House EPS has increased to Rs. 2.87 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.21 in March 2022.

    Tree House shares closed at 16.50 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.29% returns over the last 6 months and 80.33% over the last 12 months.

    Tree House Education and Accessories
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.211.411.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.211.411.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.80----
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.520.390.37
    Depreciation0.290.340.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.501.525.03
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.90-0.84-4.25
    Other Income0.260.3112.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.64-0.537.87
    Interest0.094.631.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.73-5.166.27
    Exceptional Items-1.91--3.85
    P/L Before Tax-6.64-5.1610.12
    Tax-7.42--0.78
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.78-5.169.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.78-5.169.34
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.78-5.169.34
    Equity Share Capital42.3142.3142.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.87-1.222.21
    Diluted EPS2.87-1.222.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.87-1.222.21
    Diluted EPS2.87-1.222.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Computers - Software - Training #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Tree House #Tree House Education and Accessories
    first published: May 19, 2023