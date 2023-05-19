Tree House Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.21 crore, up 236.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.21 crore in March 2023 up 236.13% from Rs. 1.55 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2023 down 91.65% from Rs. 9.34 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.35 crore in March 2023 down 152.6% from Rs. 8.27 crore in March 2022.

Tree House EPS has increased to Rs. 2.87 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.21 in March 2022.

Tree House shares closed at 16.50 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.29% returns over the last 6 months and 80.33% over the last 12 months.