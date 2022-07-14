Transport Corp Q1 PAT seen up 25.9% YoY to Rs. 60.9 cr: ICICI Direct

Transport Corporation of India | Company reported consolidated profit at Rs 37.3 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 38.2 crore, revenue rose to Rs 696.89 crore from Rs 684.56 crore YoY. (Image: tcil.com)

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Logistics sector. The brokerage house expects Transport Corp to report net profit at Rs. 60.9 crore up 25.9% year-on-year (down 16.6% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 28.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 1.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 787.1 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 45.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 9.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 103.1 crore.

